Raymond James & Associates Has $6.55 Million Holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of ALLETE worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in ALLETE by 1,442.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ALLETE by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ALLETE news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,879.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLETE stock opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ALLETE Inc has a 1 year low of $54.40 and a 1 year high of $88.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.72.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.77%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 74.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALE shares. Mizuho upgraded ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

