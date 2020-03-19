Raymond James & Associates Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 487.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,627.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,475 shares of company stock valued at $145,241. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.87.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

