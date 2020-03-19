Raymond James & Associates Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,142 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 782,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 129,154 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth $1,212,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 13.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDEU stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

