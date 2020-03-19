Raymond James & Associates Has $7.12 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,255 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,311 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 136,789 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $14,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.93 and a 200 day moving average of $120.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 2.15. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.26%.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.