Raymond James & Associates Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,464 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,312,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 53,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NEA opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $15.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

