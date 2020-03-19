Raymond James & Associates Has $7.33 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,127 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $29,578.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,321.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $187,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,307 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $105.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.72 and a 200-day moving average of $135.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

