Raymond James & Associates Has $7.35 Million Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Lear worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 80.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,965,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Lear by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Lear by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 106,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $69.63 and a twelve month high of $159.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEA. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lear from $153.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

