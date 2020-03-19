Raymond James & Associates Has $7.56 Million Holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 124.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,978 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.20% of First Hawaiian worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,823,000 after buying an additional 882,612 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.26. First Hawaiian Inc has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In related news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

