Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,619 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.38% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,655,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,073,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 235,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,129,000.

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.92. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $48.17.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

