Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,981 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Alliance Data Systems worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of ADS stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.