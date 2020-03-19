Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,829 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of A. O. Smith worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,069,000 after buying an additional 1,027,106 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,036,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,316,000 after acquiring an additional 520,947 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,159,000 after acquiring an additional 410,940 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $10,209,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Stephens decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.28.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $38.43 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.59.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.