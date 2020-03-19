Raymond James & Associates Sells 11,878 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Also, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.35.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

