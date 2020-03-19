Raymond James & Associates Sells 12,662 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,662 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of Atlassian worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,402,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,817,000 after purchasing an additional 68,566 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 89,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.05, a PEG ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.11. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $156.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.49.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

