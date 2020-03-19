Raymond James & Associates Sells 132,171 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,171 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.22% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QRTEA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,268,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

