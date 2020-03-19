Raymond James & Associates Sells 150,371 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 150,371 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $2,361,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.5% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,784,713.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,314 shares of company stock worth $10,810,696. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

