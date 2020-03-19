Raymond James & Associates Sells 162,543 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,543 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 61.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 364,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,105,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,126 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MUFG opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MUFG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

