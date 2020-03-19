Raymond James & Associates Sells 16,448 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,448 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of SVB Financial Group worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 47,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43,798 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from to in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.87.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total transaction of $270,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,044 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $150.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

