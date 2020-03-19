Raymond James & Associates Sells 17,455 Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,455 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.38% of Moelis & Co worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 1,129.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

Moelis & Co stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26. Moelis & Co has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $231,793.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,056.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 22,075 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $739,291.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,688 shares of company stock worth $8,134,624. Company insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.