Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,902 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,197,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $84.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.68. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $118.49.

