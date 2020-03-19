Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,496 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VPU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,769,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 166,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 123,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $119.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $110.54 and a 12-month high of $156.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.34 and a 200 day moving average of $142.61.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

