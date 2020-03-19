Raymond James & Associates Sells 28,401 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 28,401 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 180,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 346,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 614.1% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 493,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 424,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.24.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.31.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

In related news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,869.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

