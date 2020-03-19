Raymond James & Associates Sells 34,926 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,926 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Roku were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,110.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.88.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total transaction of $3,406,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $959,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,203.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,383,042. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $67.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

