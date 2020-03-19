Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,664 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

MIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

