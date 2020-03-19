Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,327 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $530,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000.

BATS:PAVE opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

