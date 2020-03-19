Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,432 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Nutanix worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTNX. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $2,448,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $3,676,693.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,192.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $245,352.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,320.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,042 shares of company stock worth $4,316,639. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Nutanix Inc has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $346.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. On average, analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

