Raymond James Cuts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$1.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.25.

TSE:CEU opened at C$0.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.96. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.69 and a twelve month high of C$3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $198.68 million and a P/E ratio of 7.27.

In related news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.97, for a total value of C$49,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,677,139.38. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $157,826 over the last three months.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

