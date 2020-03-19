Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNI. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.43.

NYSE:CNI opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $96.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.24. The company has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.443 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $21,564,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 453,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,800,000 after buying an additional 40,062 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $11,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

