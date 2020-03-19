Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,944 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 369,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.93. 1,062,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,678. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average is $69.64. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.