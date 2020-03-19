Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,156 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.17. 496,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,931. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

