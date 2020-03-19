Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,432 Shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.97% of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 804.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6,903.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $782,000.

JSMD stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.71. 69,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,155. Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88.

