Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,447 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.04% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,868,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 31,975 shares during the last quarter.

RYE opened at $16.75 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96.

