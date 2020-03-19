Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $105.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.34. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATO. UBS Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.55.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.