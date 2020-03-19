Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,492,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,770,000. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 122,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,296 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000.

IOO opened at $40.94 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $56.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

