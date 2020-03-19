Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 17,619 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.70.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $120.05 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

