Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,921 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.03% of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF alerts:

Shares of MLN stock traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $16.75. 155,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,670. VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $22.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15.

About VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.