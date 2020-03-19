Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,312 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 48,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 172.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 150,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FBND opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.