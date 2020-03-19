Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.80% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period.

Shares of DIAL stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84.

