Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,602 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Solar by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,109,525 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,049,000 after buying an additional 84,235 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in First Solar by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 999,803 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 267,819 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in First Solar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 929,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in First Solar by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,316 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $38,406,000 after purchasing an additional 36,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in First Solar by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 191,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,437,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $420,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,959. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.46. 1,782,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,287. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

