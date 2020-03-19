Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.14% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter.

PIZ stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.02. 53,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,420. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $30.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

