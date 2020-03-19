Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,968 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Shares of RHI traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.20. 1,211,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,594. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

