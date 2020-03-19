Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stake in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Zymeworks worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of ZYME stock traded up $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $26.31. 768,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.50. Zymeworks Inc has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $52.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61.

In related news, Director Troy Cox bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $348,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

