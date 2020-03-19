Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.36 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,247 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 1,743.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 165.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 414,708 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 749,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 39,110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 158,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 21.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,740,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,588,000 after purchasing an additional 310,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher H. Peterson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NWL opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

