Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.55% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HSPX opened at $38.57 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.47.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.