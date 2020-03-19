Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.20% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,985. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

