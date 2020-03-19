Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TM. ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $116.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toyota Motor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $108.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.59. The firm has a market cap of $167.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

