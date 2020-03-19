Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Allegiant Travel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.27.

In related news, President John Redmond acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.27 per share, for a total transaction of $939,890.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,872,341.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALGT traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,041. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.16. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $183.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.