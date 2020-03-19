Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ambarella as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter worth $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of AMBA opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.25. Ambarella Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.81.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $59,841.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,445.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

