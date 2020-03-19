Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 31,230 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,230 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGF. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 632,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 88,472 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 477,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 26,478 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 101.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 347,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 175,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 221,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 46,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

