Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,895 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 130,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $14,719,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 749,109 shares of company stock worth $71,663,260 in the last 90 days.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $118.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion and a PE ratio of 1,484.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $129.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

