Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 995 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total value of $306,379,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $465.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $811.13 and its 200-day moving average is $817.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $940.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $861.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

